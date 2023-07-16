...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected with overnight lows in
the 60s to low 70s.
* WHERE...The Upper Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon
Highlands, and Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
John Wesley Palmer March 29, 1938 - July 13, 2023 John Wesley Palmer concluded his earthly mission and returned honorably to his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2023. John was born as a fourth child to Elmer and Violetter (Paskins) Palmer in Preston, Idaho on March 29, 1938. Growing up on the family farm provided him with rich experiences that taught him the value of hard work which was a hallmark of his life. He was a strong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and he eagerly accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the California, Los Angeles Mission from 1958 to 1960. After returning from his mission, he courted Fonda Lorine Bodily of Whitney, Idaho and soon they were married on November 11, 1960, in the Logan Utah Temple for time and eternity.
Although he was naturally quiet as a young man, he returned from his mission with an intense desire to teach. He pursed his education at Utah State University while working as a farmer, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He and Lorine purchased their farm in Whitney, Idaho in 1968. He continued his education, and supported by Lorine, he received a Master of Education degree. He taught in the Franklin and Whitney, Idaho middle schools and served as the last principal of the Whitney school before accepting the job at the Preston Junior High School where he served as principal until his retirement in 2000. His life in education was characterized by gentle and kindly leadership and teaching through example. Thousands of young men and women were influenced by this example, and he was well-loved by them and the faculty he was blessed to work with. He loved and remembered so many of these young people and it was a great joy to him to see them later in life and hear of their successes.
Throughout his career, he and Lorine raised a family of six children and a foster daughter, Pamela Sandoval, on their dairy farm. This farm slowly grew and following his retirement he threw his whole energy into it developing it into a successful organic dairy with his son Spencer, and later Russell. Throughout his whole life he served diligently in the church in various capacities. He loved working with the youth, and he was a powerful teacher of the Gospel. He and Lorine served in the Logan Temple together for nearly 16 years. John and Lorine loved to garden together and each year they happily shared the fruit of their labors with family, friends, and neighbors from their large and beautiful garden. They planted their last garden together in June before he fell ill. His life might well be summarized by saying he nurtured and helped everyone and everything around him grow. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by siblings La Var, Hal, and Dan Palmer. He is survived by his wife, Lorine, his sister, Pauline Lindhart, and his brother, Joel. John and Lorine's children and their spouses, Curtis (Andrea) of Las Vegas, Russell (Angela) of Preston, Sidney (Amber) of Rexburg, Janice Firth (Ken) of Tremonton, Spencer (Brooke) of Preston, and Dana (Stephanie) of Preston, and their 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, were blessed by and grateful for his gentle care and loving guidance. Along with their mother, Lorine, they express their gratitude for the many expressions of love and care from the community, Cub River ward, Dr. David Beckstead, and the caregivers from home health and hospice.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Whitney church. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 7 - 9 p.m. at Webb Mortuary, and at the church from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Preston Education Foundation Scholarships at the prestionidahoschools.org donation link noting, "In memory of John Palmer". https://www.prestonidahoschools.org/
