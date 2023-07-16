John Wesley Palmer

John Wesley Palmer March 29, 1938 - July 13, 2023 John Wesley Palmer concluded his earthly mission and returned honorably to his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2023. John was born as a fourth child to Elmer and Violetter (Paskins) Palmer in Preston, Idaho on March 29, 1938. Growing up on the family farm provided him with rich experiences that taught him the value of hard work which was a hallmark of his life. He was a strong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and he eagerly accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the California, Los Angeles Mission from 1958 to 1960. After returning from his mission, he courted Fonda Lorine Bodily of Whitney, Idaho and soon they were married on November 11, 1960, in the Logan Utah Temple for time and eternity.

Although he was naturally quiet as a young man, he returned from his mission with an intense desire to teach. He pursed his education at Utah State University while working as a farmer, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He and Lorine purchased their farm in Whitney, Idaho in 1968. He continued his education, and supported by Lorine, he received a Master of Education degree. He taught in the Franklin and Whitney, Idaho middle schools and served as the last principal of the Whitney school before accepting the job at the Preston Junior High School where he served as principal until his retirement in 2000. His life in education was characterized by gentle and kindly leadership and teaching through example. Thousands of young men and women were influenced by this example, and he was well-loved by them and the faculty he was blessed to work with. He loved and remembered so many of these young people and it was a great joy to him to see them later in life and hear of their successes.


