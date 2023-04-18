...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Jon Webster Maughan May 3, 1957 - April 15, 2003
Jon W. Maughan, age 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly at St. George Regional Hospital on April 15, 2023. The family is deeply saddened by his unexpected death. Jon is survived by his loving wife, Linda; four children—Courtnie Stringham (Luke), Eric, Lindsey and Brett (Laura); three precious grandchildren; and siblings—Kristin, Diana, Saralee, Jeff, Lena, and Peter.
Jon was born on May 3,1957, in Preston, Idaho, to Connie and Webster Maughan. Jon went to Preston High School where he thoroughly enjoyed playing football, basketball and golf and spending time with his family and friends. He served a mission to Sapporo, Japan for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Brigham Young University where he met and fell in love with his wife, Linda. They were married in Logan temple in 1981. They raised their family in Twin Falls, Idaho, and built a wonderful life there.
Jon enjoyed a 40-year career as an agricultural financial lender, manager and director where he served the needs of the agricultural community and made life-long bonds. Jon believed in working hard. Jon had a generous heart and was always ready to serve his family, friends and neighbors in ways big and small. Jon also believed in playing hard. He could often be found on the golf course and pickleball court. He could make you laugh with a well-told story, and he always had a sweet treat ready to share. He deeply loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.
As retirement grew closer and plans were discussed, one theme kept coming up—you never know what life will bring and the joy of life is found in the journey. Jon had a wonderful journey and spent his years enjoying his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was fond of saying he lived a good, long life, although those close to him wished he could have had more time. The Savior’s love has been a comfort during this difficult time.
The family is hosting a viewing and funeral service at 824 Caswell Ave W, Twin Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be on Friday, April 21, from 6–7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22, from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Wellsville Cemetery in Utah following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a cause that was close to Jon’s heart, Voices Against Violence: vavmv.org/donate-now
