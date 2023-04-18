Support Local Journalism

Jon Webster Maughan May 3, 1957 - April 15, 2003

Jon W. Maughan, age 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly at St. George Regional Hospital on April 15, 2023. The family is deeply saddened by his unexpected death. Jon is survived by his loving wife, Linda; four children—Courtnie Stringham (Luke), Eric, Lindsey and Brett (Laura); three precious grandchildren; and siblings—Kristin, Diana, Saralee, Jeff, Lena, and Peter.


