Joseph Alonzo Stone January 5, 1935 - February 19, 2023 Joseph Alonzo Stone, 88, passed away on February 19, 2023 at his home in Wenatchee, Washington. He was born January 5, 1935 in Preston, Idaho to Joseph Fredrick and Veda Elda Seamons Stone. He married Carole Oviatt on July 22, 1955 in Preston, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 2, 1968.
He spent many years in the heating/air conditioning business with Wangsgaards in Preston, Idaho. He also worked at Wells and Wade, and he was a co-owner of Alpine Heating. He spent time as a voluntary fireman. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife Carole, his sons Joseph Bradley Stone (Robin) of East Wenatchee, WA.; Loren Bret Stone (Donna) of Wenatchee, WA. He is a survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers; Kevin Stone (Gaylene), Kim Stone and Steven Stone (Merree) and four sisters; LaVene Cole, Allie Hansen, Marilyn Done and Carol Jo Maisey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Lynden Stone and James S. Stone.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho 83263. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
