Joseph Alonzo Stone January 5, 1935 - February 19, 2023 Joseph Alonzo Stone, 88, passed away on February 19, 2023 at his home in Wenatchee, Washington. He was born January 5, 1935 in Preston, Idaho to Joseph Fredrick and Veda Elda Seamons Stone. He married Carole Oviatt on July 22, 1955 in Preston, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 2, 1968.

He spent many years in the heating/air conditioning business with Wangsgaards in Preston, Idaho. He also worked at Wells and Wade, and he was a co-owner of Alpine Heating. He spent time as a voluntary fireman. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


