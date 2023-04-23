...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emigration Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Joyce (Rindlisbaker) Greaves September 21, 1929 - April 22, 2023 Joyce Rindlisbaker Greaves, 93, precious mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023 at Franklin County Medical Center. She was born on September 21, 1929 in Lund, Idaho. She was the oldest child of Walter and Myrtle Rindlisbaker. The family later moved to a farm in Riverdale, Idaho. Joyce loved the farm and all the animals that they cared for.
Joyce married Alan Wixom Greaves. They were later divorced. They had three children together Clair Alan Greaves, Terry Lynn and Shelley Greaves Checketts.
She is survived by two children Terry Lynn (Sheila Sparrow) Greaves, of Boonville, IN; and Shelley Greaves Checketts of Logan, UT. She is also survived by five grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Clair, grandson Creighton Checketts and three siblings Renee, Pat, and Larry. She is also survived by one brother Jerry Walter (Trudy) Rindlisbaker, of Whitney.
A visitation for Joyce will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home in Preston. Private celebration of life will follow for close family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
