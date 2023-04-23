Support Local Journalism

Joyce (Rindlisbaker) Greaves September 21, 1929 - April 22, 2023 Joyce Rindlisbaker Greaves, 93, precious mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023 at Franklin County Medical Center. She was born on September 21, 1929 in Lund, Idaho. She was the oldest child of Walter and Myrtle Rindlisbaker. The family later moved to a farm in Riverdale, Idaho. Joyce loved the farm and all the animals that they cared for.

Joyce married Alan Wixom Greaves. They were later divorced. They had three children together Clair Alan Greaves, Terry Lynn and Shelley Greaves Checketts.


