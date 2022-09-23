Julie Barbara (Reese) Cheney 11/7/1978 - 9/21/2022 Julie Barbara Cheney, nee Reese, 43 returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 due to complications following surgery. She was at the Murray Utah Hospital with her husband by her side.
Julie was the firstborn to Jon and Deborah Reese on November 7, 1978 in Murray, Utah. She was raised in Saint Charles, Idaho and graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1997. In the fall of 2001, she found her sweetheart and best friend, Weldon Cheney while attending college at Utah State University. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on February 1, 2002. Together, they have two beautiful daughters, Jade Elizabeth and Audrey Clair. Julie spent most of her time raising their two daughters. She recently had the opportunity to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and taught fourth and fifth grade at Harold B. Lee Elementary. Julie loved to serve and had many opportunities to do so within her church and community.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by her husband Weldon, their two daughters, Jade and Audrey, her parents, Jon and Deborah and her mother-in-law Joyce Smout. She is also survived by her siblings, Weldon's siblings and their spouses; Cindy (Cody) Hugie, Glen (Kristina) Reese, Carol (Mark) Francom, Patrick (Aftyn) Reese, Aaron (Kathy) Cheney, John Cheney, Teresa McConnell, Amy (Scott) Hamblin, and Kristina (Glen) Reese. She has 24 nieces and nephews, and one grandnephew, all of whom she adored.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com