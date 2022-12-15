Julie (Hawkes) Beckstead 5/23/1943 - 12/14/2022 Julie Hawkes Beckstead, 79, died at home on Dec. 14, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness.
She was born May 23, 1943 in Lewiston, Utah, the third of three daughters to Leone Hendricks and Keith Hobbs Hawkes. Her father, Keith, died after an extended illness when she was 2 1/2 years old. Her mother then married Verdell Smith when she was five. Two more sisters were born.
She grew up in Franklin, Idaho and loved growing up in a small community. She attended school there until 9th grade when she traveled to Preston to school. She graduated from Preston High School in 1961.
She met the love of her life, Willis Leon Beckstead, when she was in 7th grade. They dated for a while but decided she was too young and went their separate ways. When she was 15 they began to date again and she received a diamond from Leon 3 months before he left on his mission to Hawaii. She was 16 years old.
After Leon returned from his mission they were married on May 11, 1962, in the Logan LDS temple. When Leon passed in Feb of 2012 Julie wrote "I felt my life was over. Until he was gone I didn't realize what an important part of my life he was. I will always miss him. He was my only serious boyfriend. The only boy I let kiss me. I loved him a lot and always will."
Julie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. In 1999, she was called to serve a mission in the Beehive Clothing Center in Preston, Idaho. A calling she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved the Church and served faithfully in many callings. She had a strong testimony of our Savior and wasn't afraid to share her beliefs with others.
Her greatest joy was her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved helping tend and care for the kids and enjoyed doing many fun things with them when her health allowed. She loved her four sisters and looked forward to their annual "Sister Days".
Julie had multiple health issues throughout her life - epilepsy, total knee replacement, three heart attacks, thyroid cancer, shingles, breast cancer and recently her bone marrow quit working as it should. With each trial she showed great faith and fought back with determination to be with her family and loved ones a little longer.
She is survived by her children, Steven Leon Beckstead, Audrey (Bruce) Wilson, Tony Ace (Hali) Beckstead, Spencer Keith (Bridget) Beckstead all of Preston, Idaho and Brandon (Carol) Beckstead of Franklin, Idaho; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Linda (Josiah) Douglas of Hurricane, Utah, Lana (Jay) Larsen, of Las Vegas, Nevada and Nedra (Brent) Thomas of Bountiful, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon, her sister, Patricia, and a granddaughter Jessica Beckstead,
Funeral services were held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home. Interment was in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Julie's family would like to express appreciation to Dr. David Beckstead, Franklin County Medical Center staff, FCMC Home Health and FCMC Hospice for the tender care she received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.