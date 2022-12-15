Julie (Hawkes) Beckstead

Julie (Hawkes) Beckstead 5/23/1943 - 12/14/2022 Julie Hawkes Beckstead, 79, died at home on Dec. 14, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness.

She was born May 23, 1943 in Lewiston, Utah, the third of three daughters to Leone Hendricks and Keith Hobbs Hawkes. Her father, Keith, died after an extended illness when she was 2 1/2 years old. Her mother then married Verdell Smith when she was five. Two more sisters were born.


