Karen (Peterson) Palmer

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Karen (Peterson) Palmer 8/20/1940 - 12/16/2022 Karen Peterson Palmer passed away on December 16, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho at the age of 82. She was born August 20, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah to Ervin Christian and Ella Jensen Peterson. She married Thomas Kent Palmer on June 7, 1963, in the Logan Temple.

During her lifetime, she lived in Thatcher and Tremonton, Utah; Dillon, Montana; and Preston, Idaho. She attended Bear River High School and graduated in 1958. Karen was a secretary for Morton Thiokol and Presto. She was also the bookkeeper for Culligan Water. Karen loved to golf, cross-stitch and sew. She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook. She could make scraps into a gourmet meal and was known for her pies. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President, as well as many other callings.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.