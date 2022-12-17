Karen (Peterson) Palmer 8/20/1940 - 12/16/2022 Karen Peterson Palmer passed away on December 16, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho at the age of 82. She was born August 20, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah to Ervin Christian and Ella Jensen Peterson. She married Thomas Kent Palmer on June 7, 1963, in the Logan Temple.
During her lifetime, she lived in Thatcher and Tremonton, Utah; Dillon, Montana; and Preston, Idaho. She attended Bear River High School and graduated in 1958. Karen was a secretary for Morton Thiokol and Presto. She was also the bookkeeper for Culligan Water. Karen loved to golf, cross-stitch and sew. She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook. She could make scraps into a gourmet meal and was known for her pies. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President, as well as many other callings.
Karen is survived by her husband, Thomas Kent Palmer; children, Denise (Earl) Potter, Cami (Michael) Fessenden, Sandi Palmer, and Terri Kaye (Ryan) Clouse. She has 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Bonnie (Phillip) Wright, Larry (Linda) Peterson and Sharrie Hewitt.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Ella Peterson; siblings, Orval Peterson, Ronald Peterson and June Lish; and daughter, Tommi K. Palmer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Preston 3rd Ward LDS Church, 155 North 200 West, Preston, Idaho 83263. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home in Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
