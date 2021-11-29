Keith Anderson 11/29/1950 - 11/26/2021 On Friday, Nov 26, 2021, Keith “Whitie” Anderson, devoted husband and father of three, left this mortal life nearing his 71st birthday. Keith was born in Preston Idaho on Nov 29th, 1950. In his youth, he attended Rick’s College and soon after, started his K&K flooring business, serving the people in Southeast Idaho for 50 years. He married Cris Marriott and had two sons, Shane and Kurt, before they divorced. He married Robin Peart and had a daughter, Ana. They were later sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. He was an active member of the LDS church, serving in various callings over the years.
When Whitie was not hard at work he was living life to its fullest, engaged in snowmobiling, waterskiing, cruising on his motorcycles, riding his horses, climbing mountains in the jeep, and just being out in nature with his family. Known for his bright white hair, he was a bit of a rebel, no filter, tell it like it is, badass kind of guy. He was also one of the most generous, caring, grateful, hardworking, kindhearted people you’ll know. Whether he was helping someone stranded in the snow and mud or taking in the many dogs that people heartlessly dropped off at his farm, he was a protector and good Samaritan. His sarcasm, humor, and laugh will be missed.
Keith was preceded in death by his father Elvin “Pat”, his mother Bertha, his daughter Ana, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Robin Anderson, sons Shane (Wendi) Anderson and Kurt (Monica) Anderson, and 7 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the Weston LDS chapel on Thursday Dec 2, 2021, 9:00-10:30, with funeral services at 11:00.