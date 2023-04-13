...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 245 PM MDT, the public reported flooding in the warned
area. Flooding is already occurring.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Kermit Lloyd Hodges January 6, 1932 - April 11, 2023 Kermit (Kay) Lloyd Hodges age 91, passed away April 11, 2023 in Preston Idaho. Born January 6, 1932 in Preston, Idaho to Joseph Lloyd and Ada Nessen Hodges. Survived by his wife Maureen Griffeth Hodges, children Sheryl (Rod) Ware, Janae (Bill) Shepherd, Kevin (Michelle) Hodges, DeAnna (James) Howard, Laurie Hodges, Kerry (Debbie) Hodges, Karen (Troy) Westover. Preceded in death by a son Craig Alan Hodges.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Preston 8th Ward Chapel. Interment was in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
