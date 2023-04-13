Kermit Lloyd Hodges

Kermit Lloyd Hodges January 6, 1932 - April 11, 2023 Kermit (Kay) Lloyd Hodges age 91, passed away April 11, 2023 in Preston Idaho. Born January 6, 1932 in Preston, Idaho to Joseph Lloyd and Ada Nessen Hodges. Survived by his wife Maureen Griffeth Hodges, children Sheryl (Rod) Ware, Janae (Bill) Shepherd, Kevin (Michelle) Hodges, DeAnna (James) Howard, Laurie Hodges, Kerry (Debbie) Hodges, Karen (Troy) Westover. Preceded in death by a son Craig Alan Hodges.


A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Preston 8th Ward Chapel. Interment was in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

