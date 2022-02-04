Kim (Moser) Clark 8/8/1962 - 2/3/2022 Kim Moser Clark returned to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 3, 2022 in the Franklin County Nursing Home. She was born in Preston, Idaho, Aug. 8, 1962 to E, Kent Moser and Kathleen Wright Moser.
At 2 months old she moved with her family to Fresno, Ca. where she grew and attended school until she was 13. They then moved back to Preston and became farmers. (She was a great pipe mover). In High school she was a member of the Phi Dells and was runner up in the Dairy Princess Pageant. She graduated from Preston High School in 1980. She attended Ricks college.
Kim married Dean Egbert and they were blessed with a son, Cameron, who passed away at 9 months old. Kim and Dean later divorced. Kim worked in several restaurants in Preston and Salt Lake area and also as an aide at Oakwood Elementary School. During her years in Utah, she had a special friend/roommate; Pat Parkinson.
In 2006, Kim met and married her sweetheart, Frank T. Clark in the Logan Temple. Frank was the love of her life and took wonderful care of her for the last 16 years. They loved camping and 4 wheeling. They lived in Durango, Co until health challenges brought them back to Preston. They both loved dogs and her Princess, Toby and Toby 2 were her babies.
Kim was a member of the LDS Church and loved serving with children and young women. She always had a creative handout for them to take home. Kim had many talents; quilting, crocheting, gardening, cooking, canning, crafts, and puzzles. She was meticulous and everything she did was done to perfection. The kids will all remember the fun crafts and games she had for them at every family gathering. Most of the family has a quilt or afghan she made for them.
Most of her life Kim struggled with many health problems that made her life difficult. We are thankful to know she is now free of those ailments and is rejoicing in the reunion with her baby and meeting her step son as well as other loved ones who were there to greet her.
She was preceded in death by her son Cameron, a step son Jason, and a niece Keilani.Kim is survived by her husband Frank, her parents; Kent & Kathy, siblings; Robin (Reece) Gurney, Todd (Lisa) Moser, Shawn (Yuri) Moser, Nichole Crawford, Kelli (Derrick) Swaner, Tyson (Mandi) Moser, Jordan (Maria) Moser, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Beckstead and the staff at FCMC, especially for the last few weeks in the nursing home, for the kind and gentle care they gave our Kim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by calling Webb Funeral Home at 208-852-0533 to help defray funeral costs.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 11 am in the Preston First Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched on Saturday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com