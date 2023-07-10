Kimberly Ane (Dursteler) Keller January 6, 1953 - July 8, 2023 Kimberly Ane Dursteler Keller passed away on July 8th, 2023, of natural causes. Kim was blessed in her last days to be in the care of her daughters and special granddaughter, Kassandra.
Kim was born on January 6th, 195,3 in Preston, ID to Randell and Vinora Dursteler. She joined older sister Randa and older brother Wade. Kim had many fond memories of her childhood spent with lifelong friends and many cousin friends.
In 1970 Kim married Bruce Gamble and was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Trea and Mikki. Kim and Bruce were later divorced. On September 3rd, 1976, Kim was married to Ray Keller. They were blessed with two children, son Josh and daughter KeRene. Ray was able to legally adopt Trea and Mikki and the family was complete.
Kim was a wonderful and talented artist, actress, caterer and genealogist. She was a faithful member of The LDS Church her entire life and loved visiting the temple. She served in many church callings, her favorites being scouts, young women's, primary and the family history center. Kim touched the lives of many through her church callings.
In later years Kim volunteered her time with the Alateen Family Groups. A support group for teens living in alcoholic households. She was able to touch the lives of many teens that were struggling. This was truly one of Kim's greatest accomplishments in her life. Serving others.
She is survived by brother Wade, brother in-law Trent (Viola) Keller, daughter Trea (Tom), daughter Mikki (Sam), son Josh, daughter KeRene (Travis). Grandchildren James, Kassandra, Danielle, Maria, Cade and Haylynne and five great grandchildren. Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, Randell, by hermother Vinora, her husband Ray, a sister Randa, brothers-in-law, Steve Keller, Ed Keller, and by sisters-in-law, Ada (Keller) Christiansen, Kathy Dursteler and Shirley Keller.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
