Kurtland Perkins Matkin 3/4/1951 - 8/29/2022 Kurtland Perkins Matkin, 71, passed away Aug. 29, 2022 at the Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho. He will be interred in the Swan Lake Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

