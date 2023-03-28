Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ladd Dee Fox May 17, 2016 - March 26, 2023 Ladd Dee Fox returned to his Heavenly Parents March 26, 2023 after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile accident. Ladd was living his best 6 year old life in a little boy's paradise, his oversized backyard in Thatcher, Idaho.

Ladd was born to J. Dean and Lindsey Maud Fox on May 17, 2016. He was the very best baby and spoiled from the start. He loved his three older siblings and wanted to do everything they did. He was the perfect little shadow.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.