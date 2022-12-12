LaRae (Stokes) Jensen Bodily

LaRae (Stokes) Jensen Bodily 3/31/1944 - 12/8/2022 Our dear mother, LaRae Stokes Jensen Bodily, 78, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, at Logan Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 31, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, the daughter of Thomas Albert Stokes and Hazel Petersen.

She married Orlo Floyd Jensen on June 2, 1961, in the Logan Temple. They had a wonderful 48 years of marriage. LaRae and Orlo had four sons, Don (Alli) Jensen, Thomas (Suzanne) Jensen, Brian (Liz) Jensen, and Jamie (Starlee) Jensen. After the passing of Orlo, she later married Garn Bodily on November 28, 2010. LaRae was blessed with two loving husbands.


