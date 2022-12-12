...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches,
except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at ridge tops.
* WHERE...The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 pm MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
LaRae (Stokes) Jensen Bodily 3/31/1944 - 12/8/2022 Our dear mother, LaRae Stokes Jensen Bodily, 78, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, at Logan Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 31, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, the daughter of Thomas Albert Stokes and Hazel Petersen.
She married Orlo Floyd Jensen on June 2, 1961, in the Logan Temple. They had a wonderful 48 years of marriage. LaRae and Orlo had four sons, Don (Alli) Jensen, Thomas (Suzanne) Jensen, Brian (Liz) Jensen, and Jamie (Starlee) Jensen. After the passing of Orlo, she later married Garn Bodily on November 28, 2010. LaRae was blessed with two loving husbands.
LaRae's greatest love was her family. She also loved cooking, camping, crocheting and shopping. She was very happy to attend all family parties and events. She loved being a grandma and loved every moment with her 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as Primary President and held various other callings. LaRae had a big heart and was a wonderful mother who always cared for everyone. We will miss her.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewiston 2nd Ward Chapel, 10 S. 1600 W., Lewiston, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Lewiston Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
