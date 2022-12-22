Larin H. Bodily 11/20/1937 - 12/20/2022 Larin H. Bodily passed away on Tuesday, December 20th 2022 at the age of 85. He was born at home in Fairview, Idaho on November 20th 1937 to Robert Griffeth and Berdean Wilkinson Hampton. After attending school in Fairview, he served in the US Army through the Anchorage, Alaska and Seattle, Washington Army bases. After returning from service, he went to work on the Beckstead farm where he met his sweetheart, DiAnn Beckstead. They married on June 16th 1961 in Preston, Idaho. They remained in Preston where they raised their 3 children; Coleen, Larin Clay, and Curtis Orlando.
Larin had many talents and was very skilled with his hands. There wasn't much he couldn't create or fix. He loved spending time outdoors and hunting with his family and friends. Some of his jobs included working at Thiokol, McCune Motors, and driving truck. He was known as "The Sand Man" after starting his own business hauling fill, and later was the Water Master for the Cub River Irrigation Company. Throughout his life, he enjoyed working on the family farm.
He is survived by his 3 children; Coleen (Clair) Geary, Larin Clay (Cari) Bodily, Curtis Orlando (Stephanie) Bodily, grandchildren; Bryan, Ashley (Pace), Melissa (Julian), Bracken, Brooke Ann (JD), Sophia, Brielle, Kallan, Kaiden, Karson, Keltsie, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters; Luann (Darrel) Seamons, Linda Carter, Gail Alder, brother; Maurice (Jeannie), sisters-in-law; JoAnn Kofoed and Linda Beckstead, and brother-in-law; Gordon (Maraleen) Beckstead.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a baby brother and sister, brothers-in-law; Paul Carter, Danny Beckstead, and John Kofoed.
Funeral services were held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11 AM at the Webb Funeral Home. Viewings were held Thursday evening and Friday prior to services. Military rites and interment was in the Preston, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.