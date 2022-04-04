Support Local Journalism

Larry Delos Higgins 10/20/1935 - 4/2/2022 Larry Delos Higgins, 86, of Cleveland, Idaho, passed away April 2, 2022 in Syracuse, Utah. Graveside services and military rites will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Noon in the Lava Hot Springs Idaho Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

