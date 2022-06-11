LaRue Rasmussen Stone 12/16/1932 - 6/8/2022 LaRue Rasmussen Stone, 89, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on June 8, 2022 at the Edgewood Assisted Living Center with her family by her side.
LaRue was born December 16, 1932 in Weston, Idaho to Thomas Jesper Rasmussen and Aramitha Romania Briggs.
LaRue attended school in Weston Idaho and graduated from Clifton High School.
LaRue married Raymond Lee Stone on May 1, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised three children, Gary, Randy, and Tamara. They lived on the family farm for 11 years. They moved to Preston, Idaho in 1962 and lived there for 7 years before moving to Soda Springs, Idaho, where they remained until their deaths.
LaRue worked at the US Bank in Soda Springs for 16 years retiring in 1990.
LaRue was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. She was a board member of the Caribou Historical Society and loved working with them.
LaRue is survived by her children: Gary (Joy) Stone, Gilbert, Arizona, Randy (Shallen) Stone, Hooper, Utah, and Tamara Miller Fox (Jessie), Rockdale, Texas, 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, sister, Elda Petersen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her parents, sister, Lucille Rasmussen, brothers, Howard and Lorin Rasmussen, and son-in-law, Tracy Miller.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Kelly Wright at Symbii Hospice Care and Edgewood Assisted Living staff for their exceptional care and compassionate service provided to LaRue during her stay there. They all loved her and loved hearing her stories.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June, 15th, from 10 - 11:30 am at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 East 2nd South, Soda Springs, ID., followed by a Graveside service at 2:00 pm at the Weston Cemetery, 42 North, 1st West, Weston, Idaho. Internment in Weston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caribou Historical Society, c/o Galen Wilson, 721 Hopkins Lane, Soda Springs, Idaho 83276.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.