LaVern Leonard Rogers October 2, 1931 - April 5, 2023 LaVern Leonard Rogers left this life to be with his loved ones on April 5, 2023. He was born October 2, 1931 to Lenard Marion Rogers and Hannah Elizabeth Chlarson. He was the first of eight children. He was born and raised in Leota Utah. He graduated from high school in Vernal, Utah. He was drafted right after high school and left for the Army and was shipped over to Korea, he was honorably discharged in 1960.
After he was discharged, he moved to Malad Idaho and was working for a farmer. One night he decided to go with a friend to Lava Hot Springs, Idaho and this is where he met his first wife, Dorthy Raynette Palmer. They were married on May 26, 1956 in Preston, Idaho and with this marriage they were blessed with four children. They later divorced. He met his second wife, MaryAnn Cox in Ogden, Utah and they were married on November 6, 1970. They were sealed later in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. With this marriage he gained three stepchildren, Barbra, Donna and Bob. Dad was always opening his doors to anyone that needed a helping hand. This is how his foster son Joe Wagner came to live with him and became part of the family. His wife MaryAnn later passed away. He married Lois Peterson and with this marriage he gained another stepdaughter, Brenda.
Dad worked for Leness Keller for 30 years hauling hay. Dad was involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years and helped establish the military statues in front of the Frankin County Court House. He also loved being involved with the veterans' programs at the schools and marching in all of the parades. He spent many years helping with the Boy Scouts Program.
He is survived by his children; LaVern Lee (Becky) Rogers, Wells, Nevada; Vernette (Edward) Sidwell, Preston, Idaho; and George Rogers. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law Brenda Wagner and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and all of his siblings and by his son James Leonard Rogers and Joseph Wagner and by a grandson Jonathon LaVern Sidwell and all of his wives. The family would like to thank all of his doctors and Franklin County Hospital and the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho and all of its staff for taking such good care of him.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday, April 13th from 6-8 pm and again prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home. Military rites and interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
