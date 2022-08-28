Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Lawrence "Larry" Welton Ward 11/12/1966 - 8/26/2022 Lawrence (Larry) Welton Ward, age 55, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a very long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on August 26, 2022.

He was born on November 11, 1966 in Malad, Idaho and is the oldest child of Welton and Trudy Ward. He married Jill Whitaker on May 24, 1997 in the Mount Timpanogos temple in American Fork, Utah.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you