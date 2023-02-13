...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Lawrence Lee Weeks May 7, 1941 - February 7, 2023 Lawrence Lee Weeks (81) was born May 7, 1941, in Lewiston, Utah to Lealand Weeks and Ethel Violet Reeder Weeks. He passed away February 11, 2023, in the Franklin County Medical Center. In 1986, on Valentine's Day, he married Angela Tingey and they have enjoyed almost 37 years of building cherished memories together.
Lawrence was an ARBA rabbit judge and traveled all around the country and Canada judging shows. He loved meeting the people and was especially loved as a youth judge.
Lawrence worked at Utah State University as a high-voltage electrician, but he had to retire early for health reasons. Later he started working at the Idaho Food Pantry in Preston, Idaho. He was a big hit with the people. They were just naturally drawn to him. He finally had to quit because he just couldn't do it any longer.
He loved hunting, fishing, and camping, in which he had many good memories with special friends and family. His favorite hobby other than rabbits was building custom rifles and reloading ammo.
Lawrence was survived by his wife Angela, children; Wendell Weeks from Clifton, Idaho, Laura Whitmore (Tim) from South Boston, Virginia, David Weeks (Marjorie) from Ninilchik, Alaska, Lorin Weeks from Boise, Idaho, Jeff Phillips (Debbie) from Prescott Valley, Arizona, Cheray Weller (Bob) from Richmond, Utah, Ryan Beckstead from Sugar City, Idaho, and Amy Mitchell (Mike) from Tooele, Utah; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them all! He is also survived by his sister, Deloroes Hobbs, and brothers, Grant Weeks (Bernice), Boyd Weeks (Betty), Daryl Weeks (Sue), and Tim Weeks (Cessilee). He was preceded in death by his parents Lealand and Violet Weeks, brother-in-law Kent Hobbs, and two infant sons. Last but not least, was his constant companion Kate, his much-loved dog, who he talked to on a regular basis.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Beckstead and the countless nurses and hospital staff who treated him with such tender care and mercy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at noon in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
