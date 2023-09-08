LeaAnn (Crookston) Whiting October 26, 1952 - September 5, 2023 Lea Ann Crookston Whiting, age 70, passed away in Nampa, Idaho on Tuesday September 5, 2023. She was born in Preston, Idaho to Spencer and Elsa Crookston on October 26, 1952.
Lea was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Nampa 12th Ward. She always cherished and prioritized her faith. She spent 2 years on a mission for the church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and then worked as a nurse at Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, ID for the rest of her career. She married Curtiss Whiting in January 1980, they later divorced after adopting a baby boy Lea loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren, watching movies and making plastic canvas toys for all the kids she could. She always had a piece of candy and a hug for everyone that wanted one any place she went. She truly loved everyone indiscriminately, with her whole heart and we were all blessed to be loved by her.
Left to cherish her memories and tell her stories are her siblings; Nick (Geraldine) Crookston, Larry (John Buker) Crookston, Steve (Stephanie) Crookston, Janet (Doug) Profaizer and Eliza (Carter) Talbot as well as their families. Her son James Whiting and daughter-in-law Alexis, and her grandchildren Owen Hudson Allen, Asher James Whiting and Ryder Scott Whiting.
Our family would like to thank all the people and staff that provided services to help Lea Ann in her daily life and with her healthcare. We'd like to thank Liberty Dialysis, the Nampa 12th Ward and all the members of the church that provided her love and care, and Beverly, her caretaker and friend.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home. A viewing was held prior to the services. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
