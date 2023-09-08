LeaAnn (Crookston) Whiting

LeaAnn (Crookston) Whiting October 26, 1952 - September 5, 2023 Lea Ann Crookston Whiting, age 70, passed away in Nampa, Idaho on Tuesday September 5, 2023. She was born in Preston, Idaho to Spencer and Elsa Crookston on October 26, 1952.

Lea was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Nampa 12th Ward. She always cherished and prioritized her faith. She spent 2 years on a mission for the church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and then worked as a nurse at Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, ID for the rest of her career. She married Curtiss Whiting in January 1980, they later divorced after adopting a baby boy Lea loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren, watching movies and making plastic canvas toys for all the kids she could. She always had a piece of candy and a hug for everyone that wanted one any place she went. She truly loved everyone indiscriminately, with her whole heart and we were all blessed to be loved by her.


