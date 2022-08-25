LeeAnn Hull

LeeAnn Hull 1/26/1947 - 8/23/2022 LeeAnn Hull, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 23rd in Hyrum, Utah at the age of 75. LeeAnn was born on January 26, 1947, to Clair and Blanche Hull in Preston, Idaho. She was the second of nine children.

She spent her childhood growing up in Cub River, Idaho with her family. They raised milk cows. One of mom's jobs was to gather the cows to be milked. Before and after school she would feed the baby calves. The school was an hour and a half bus ride. When she was a little older, she would work at Deer Cliff Inn during the summers. She made a lot of fun memories there. In her senior year of high school at Preston High, she was the head cheerleader and school mascot. She was a member of the Baton Corps. She was nick-named "Sparkle Plenty" because of her beautiful blue eyes. She truly is a beauty. Mom made friends easily. She has a quick smile and witty personality. People were naturally drawn to her.

