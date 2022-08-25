LeeAnn Hull 1/26/1947 - 8/23/2022 LeeAnn Hull, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 23rd in Hyrum, Utah at the age of 75. LeeAnn was born on January 26, 1947, to Clair and Blanche Hull in Preston, Idaho. She was the second of nine children.
She spent her childhood growing up in Cub River, Idaho with her family. They raised milk cows. One of mom's jobs was to gather the cows to be milked. Before and after school she would feed the baby calves. The school was an hour and a half bus ride. When she was a little older, she would work at Deer Cliff Inn during the summers. She made a lot of fun memories there. In her senior year of high school at Preston High, she was the head cheerleader and school mascot. She was a member of the Baton Corps. She was nick-named "Sparkle Plenty" because of her beautiful blue eyes. She truly is a beauty. Mom made friends easily. She has a quick smile and witty personality. People were naturally drawn to her.
Mom loved her family unconditionally with all her heart. She was a gifted listener. In her eyes, her family was the smartest, best-looking, and most talented. If we needed a shot of self-confidence, mom was the one to visit. She enjoyed spending time with her family every chance she could. She was saddened to be burdened with health challenges that limited her ability to attend activities with her kids and grandkids. Yet she never complained about her circumstances, she was more concerned about building others up. She was able to overcome many challenges and showed us the best example of courage, strength, and charity. We are happy to know she will enjoy her health once again.
LeeAnn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings over the years. She always had a smile and a kind word. She was a fun primary president for years; her flannel and felt-made object lessons were always a big hit with the primary kids. She was a creative homemaker; she made her own cabbage patch dolls with custom clothes. They looked better than the store-bought to us. She baked us fun birthday cakes, usually a Raggedy Ann or Raggedy Andy. She made killer Carmel popcorn for a family treat that we all loved.
She is survived by her 7 children: Bill (Andrea) Rinderknecht, Heidi (Aaron) Klopfenstein, Jayson Rinderknecht, Jodi May, Jeremie (Keesha) Rinderknecht, Tifiny (Josh) Tolman, Robin (Cort) Cooper, 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Rinderknecht, her parents Clair and Blanche Hull and her brothers Kent Hull and Steven Hull.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30. She will be buried in the Whitney Cemetery. For those not able to attend in person, there will be a live streaming video of the service. Please follow this link to view it https://youtu.be/b9a_ovzbyVQ
The family would like to thank the Infusion Center Staff at the Budge Clinic for several years of excellent medical attention. We would also like to thank the staff at Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living for the nurturing care they provided our mom over the past several months.