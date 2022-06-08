Lenore Ivanna (Rasmussen) Robbins 12/21/1939 - 06/05/2022 Dr. Lenore Ivanna Rasmussen Robbins died peacefully at home on June 05, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Lenore was raised on a farm in Mink Creek, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1958. She lived and worked in Idaho, Utah (Salt Lake City, Provo, Logan, Smithfield, Dugway, Ceder City, St. George, Centerville), Washington, Alaska, and Wyoming.
Lenore immersed herself in service to family, friends, and neighbors. She found joy in life and helped others do the same. Lenore was a devoted member of the LDS Church and spent innumerable hours serving children, youth, and adults. She served in the Western Canada Mission (1961-2); in the Anchorage Alaska Mission (2006-7) with her husband; and in several service missions.
Lenore valued education. While raising four children and working full-time to support her family, she earned a bachelors degree from Utah State University, a masters degree from Brigham Young University, and a doctorate from Utah State University. Lenore built a successful career operating small businesses in Alaska, teaching high school in Wyoming and Utah, and serving as a university professor and department chair in Utah. She retired while serving as the Davis County extension agent for Utah State University.
Preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Carolyn Rasmussen; brothers Stanton and Woodrow Rasmussen; and grandchildren Lindsay McDermott and Luke Gallagher. Survived by her husband, Burt Robbins; children Dani Burgon (Josh), Lane Johnson, Dr. Woodrow Johnson, Laralyn Wilde; stepchildren Chris Allan (Dave), Carrie Booth (John), Bill Robbins (Rixt); grandchildren Breanna (Blake), Collin (Maele), Reagan (Chandler), Gavin, Keaton, Austin, Ciera, Naomi, Ivan, Grey, Kate, Love, Jane, Nicholas; step grandchildren BJ, Jeff, Alex, Hunter, Jaiden, Caitlyn, Carolyn, Jordan, Jake, Dylan, Alex; and great grandchildren Flora, Sophia, Khaleesi, Wilde. She is also survived by siblings Laura Frey, Dr. Craig Rasmussen (Ann), Dearwyn Woodbury (Don); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Applegate for their extraordinarily compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Centerville 5th Ward, 270 North 300 East, Centerville, UT. Friends and family may attend a viewing 9:30 – 10:30 am that morning at church, or Wednesday, June 8th, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, UT.