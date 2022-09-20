Lewis Austin Munson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Lewis Austin Munson 6/6/1933 - 9/19/2022 Lewis Austin Munson, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on June 6, 1933, in Richfield, Utah, to Thora Spencer and James LaVar Munson.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Gailya of Preston, Idaho, and their 5 children, 25 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, as well as numerous Nephews and Nieces: Daughter Toni Jo Kelley of Longview, TX, Sons Michael Munson (Diane) of Preston, ID, James Munson (Rebecca) of Santaquin UT, Scott Munson (Patricia) of Weiser ID and Daughter Melanie Huebner of Anna TX.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you