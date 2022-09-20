Lewis Austin Munson 6/6/1933 - 9/19/2022 Lewis Austin Munson, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on June 6, 1933, in Richfield, Utah, to Thora Spencer and James LaVar Munson.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Gailya of Preston, Idaho, and their 5 children, 25 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, as well as numerous Nephews and Nieces: Daughter Toni Jo Kelley of Longview, TX, Sons Michael Munson (Diane) of Preston, ID, James Munson (Rebecca) of Santaquin UT, Scott Munson (Patricia) of Weiser ID and Daughter Melanie Huebner of Anna TX.
Lewis is preceded by death by his parents, Thora and James LaVar Munson, sister Colleen Tucker, brothers James LaVar JR., Floyd, Thomas (Hubert), and Robert.
The family would like to thank the staff at Portneuf Medical Center, Dr. Cody Martin and Dr. Ignacio Morales, who attended to our father. Symbii Hospice Care and nurses for the loving care provided to not only our father but the entire family.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Riverdale 2nd Ward LDS Church.
Interment and Military Rites were held at the Riverdale Hill Crest Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com