Linda Smedley McBride 7/14/1945 - 11/15/2022 Linda Smedley McBride of Preston, Idaho; our beloved mother, grandmother, sweetheart, sister and friend, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2022, due to complications from surgery. Our sweet mom was born July 14, 1945, in Brigham City, Utah to Sturton and Anna Baird Smedley. Mom spent most of her childhood in Preston, where she graduated from Preston High School.

She attended Idaho State University for a short time and then married her high school sweetheart, Bud Call. They were married August 13, 1964, in the Logan Temple. They had three wonderful children together. They were later divorced. Mom met JC McBride and for the last fourteen years they formed a beautiful relationship. They were married on June 7, 2008, in Preston, Idaho and were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Mom and JC have enjoyed traveling to many different places, they especially loved cruising with friends and family. JC loved and cherished our mom until his passing on November 29, 2021.


