Linda Smedley McBride 7/14/1945 - 11/15/2022 Linda Smedley McBride of Preston, Idaho; our beloved mother, grandmother, sweetheart, sister and friend, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2022, due to complications from surgery. Our sweet mom was born July 14, 1945, in Brigham City, Utah to Sturton and Anna Baird Smedley. Mom spent most of her childhood in Preston, where she graduated from Preston High School.
She attended Idaho State University for a short time and then married her high school sweetheart, Bud Call. They were married August 13, 1964, in the Logan Temple. They had three wonderful children together. They were later divorced. Mom met JC McBride and for the last fourteen years they formed a beautiful relationship. They were married on June 7, 2008, in Preston, Idaho and were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Mom and JC have enjoyed traveling to many different places, they especially loved cruising with friends and family. JC loved and cherished our mom until his passing on November 29, 2021.
Mom started her career at Franklin County Medical Center where she worked for many years as the Office Manager. She made many lifelong friends during that time. She retired in 2011.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved traveling, quilting, ceramics, playing games, shopping, and spending the winters in the warm Arizona sunshine. But mostly she loved spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her three children: Molly (Travis) Baxter, of Nibley, Utah. Krissy (Jason) Parker of Farr West, Utah. Brian "Willy" Call of Chandler Arizona. Seven grandchildren: Bailey (Brad), Josh, Connor (Jessica), Braxton, Kennedy, Berkley, and Brager. Three Great-grandchildren: Bax, Briar and Boone. One Brother Glenn (Tina) Smedley of Preston, Idaho. Preceded in death by per her parents.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Viewings were held Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment was in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
