...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon,
with most of them being dry. The expected lightning may cause
numerous wildfire starts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
&&
Lonny Lorenzo Cole 11/19/1970 - 7/28/2022 Lonny Lorenzo Cole, born November 19, 1970, to Gerald and Kathleen Cole, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Portneuf Hospital with his parents and faithful nurse of 31 years, Cristy Day by his side.
Lonny is our special child, so full of love and good cheer. He loved the simple life, balloons, magazines, family, football, primary music, and babies.
He is survived by his parents and 4 siblings: Jerry (Vardee) Cole, Kathy Ann (Tony) Hollingsworth, Pennie Lee (Shane) Christensen, and Chad (Emily) Cole.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, August 1, 2022, for friends and family at the Preston Cemetery. Please share a favorite memory of Lonny or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com