Lonny Lorenzo Cole

Lonny Lorenzo Cole 11/19/1970 - 7/28/2022 Lonny Lorenzo Cole, born November 19, 1970, to Gerald and Kathleen Cole, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Portneuf Hospital with his parents and faithful nurse of 31 years, Cristy Day by his side.

Lonny is our special child, so full of love and good cheer. He loved the simple life, balloons, magazines, family, football, primary music, and babies.

