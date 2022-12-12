Luella "Ellie" Faye (Steffenhagen) Tallada

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Luella "Ellie" Faye (Steffenhagen) Tallada 10/21/1954 - 12/9/2022 Luella (Ellie) Faye Steffenhagen Tallada was born Oct. 21st 1954 in Seattle WA she was married to Robert Earl Tallada JR. They were together for 40 years. They enjoyed teaching Sunday school and bible studies off and on throughout their lives.

She was an amazing artist and mother. She taught her children the love of art, and also how to be themselves. She loved to read, enjoyed music and spending time with her family. She was dependable, loving and she had unshakable faith. She was a dietary aide at the Franklin County hospital for many years and she talked often about her adventures and relationships she acquired while she was there. She took art lessons from Gene Cole and some of her favorite artists were Thomas Kinkade and Norman Rockwell. She painted some of the most amazing pieces throughout her life.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.