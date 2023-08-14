Lynn Lafe Jepsen July 9, 1951 - August 12, 2023 Lynn Lafe Jepsen 72, passed away peacefully at home August 12th. He had suffered for many years with poor health. We know he had a joyous reunion with many family members and friends waiting for him on the other side.
Lynn was born July 9, 1951 in Preston, Idaho. To Lafe Junior Jepsen and Rayma Long. He attended school in Preston, Idaho and graduated in 1970. He joined the National Guard his senior year and served out of the Preston Unit.
He married Idona Henderson in 1971. Three sons were born to this union. They later divorced.
He married Kathy Butterfield Hull October 9, 1987. Their family grew that day to nine with Kathy and her four children. Later they added Jade to their family to make a family of ten. It was totally a "Yours, Mine and Ours" family and they created the best of memories together. Living up Cub River in Berry Hollow was such an adventure. Their family raised hogs, sheep and a few cattle to keep the kids busy with chores.
Lynn traveled nearly 200 miles a day for work. He operated Heavy Equipment for a mining company in the Soda Springs area for 32 years. He was an Operating Engineer from Local 302 and worked the night shift. He always stopped to visit his parents before driving to the Rasmussen Valley Mountain Range.
Lynn served in three Elders Quorum Presidencies and in a Stake Sunday School Presidency. He developed a firm Testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Lynn bought a used 4320 John Deere Tractor and used it to develop the land around their home in Cub River and then Fairview, plus many neighbor's yards.
He helped send out many missionaries to share the Gospel. He loved his grandkids and teased them whenever he could. As a family we wish you could have known Lynn like we did. He was a "Giant of a Man" who wasn't afraid to give you a hug.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, Sons; Shane and (Traci) Jepsen, Shad and (Audrey) Jepsen, K. Lafe Jepsen, Jade Jepsen, Bradley J. and (Lindsay) Hull, Matt and (Cindy) Hull, Blake and (Valerie) Hull, Daughter Amanda Hull. Twenty Two grandkids. His mother Rayma Jepsen, Brother's Wayne and Denis, sister Alison. Preceded in death by his father Lafe Jepsen, Sister Beverly Karren and brother Boyd Jepsen. A special thank you to Dr. David Beckstead and all those at FCMC who helped with his care.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Fairview LDS Chapel, 165 W. 4800 S. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 W. Preston and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Mapleton Cemetery in Cub River. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
