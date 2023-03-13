Lynn Womack

Lynn Womack June 16, 1947 - March 12, 2023 Eldon Lynn Womack passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Idaho on March 12, 2023. He was born on September 16, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho to Darrell Verden Womack and Bertha Lorene Grover Womack. He was one of twelve children. Lynn was the younger brother of Darrell (who was born premature and lived only a few hours), Gene, Ronald, Robert, Velda and Barbara. He was an older brother to Stella, Marva, Chad, Brian and Lori. Lynn was raised in the tiny community of Kimball outside of Blackfoot, Idaho until he was in his teens. At that point, his family moved to the small town of Franklin, Idaho where he would live most of the rest of his life. He learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as he worked on the family farm.

From a young age, Lynn was put into positions of responsibility on the family farm. When he lived in Blackfoot he was often left to run the family's dry farm with the help of a cousin. When the family moved to Franklin, Lynn spent a lot of time in the barn of the dairy farm milking cows. These experiences taught him to never be afraid of hard work, and that just about anything could be accomplished with enough effort.


