Lynn Womack June 16, 1947 - March 12, 2023 Eldon Lynn Womack passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Idaho on March 12, 2023. He was born on September 16, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho to Darrell Verden Womack and Bertha Lorene Grover Womack. He was one of twelve children. Lynn was the younger brother of Darrell (who was born premature and lived only a few hours), Gene, Ronald, Robert, Velda and Barbara. He was an older brother to Stella, Marva, Chad, Brian and Lori. Lynn was raised in the tiny community of Kimball outside of Blackfoot, Idaho until he was in his teens. At that point, his family moved to the small town of Franklin, Idaho where he would live most of the rest of his life. He learned the value of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice as he worked on the family farm.
From a young age, Lynn was put into positions of responsibility on the family farm. When he lived in Blackfoot he was often left to run the family's dry farm with the help of a cousin. When the family moved to Franklin, Lynn spent a lot of time in the barn of the dairy farm milking cows. These experiences taught him to never be afraid of hard work, and that just about anything could be accomplished with enough effort.
After graduating from Preston High School, Lynn served a two-year mission to the Great Lakes Mission which took in parts, or all of the states, of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. After his mission, he went to work for Ritewood Egg to put himself through college at Utah State University. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science becoming the first in his family to earn a college degree. He later would earn a Masters of Education Degree from Utah State and worked hard to become a Nationally Certified Teacher. There were times in his life where Lynn was a dairy farmer, but the vast majority of his career was spent in the classroom. He taught history for two years at Carbon High School in Price, Utah and twenty eight years at his alma mater of Preston High School.
It was while attending Utah State, that Lynn met Georgia Elaine Johnson on a blind date. They were sealed for time and all eternity on April 6, 1972 in the Logan Utah Temple. They were blessed with six children: Aaron (Colette) Womack of Aarhus, Denmark; Mark (Brenda) Womack of Washington Terrace, UT; Jared Womack of Rexburg, ID; John (Suzie) Womack of Smithfield, UT; Michael (Melanie) Womack of New Braunfels, TX; and Lauren (Ammon) Hedin of North Ogden, UT; Nineteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Elaine, his parents, and his older brother. We are so grateful that Mom and Dad are together forever.
Lynn had a deep and powerful testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served for many years as a scoutmaster, helping many boys, including all five of his own, earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He also served as a counselor in two bishoprics, and as bishop of the Franklin 3rd Ward. At the time of his death, he was serving as the patriarch of the Franklin Idaho Stake. Lynn & Elaine were very proud of the missionaries from their family who have carried the gospel throughout the world to North, Central and South America, Europe and Africa. Three grandchildren are currently serving missions in North, Central and South America.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 East Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m., at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
