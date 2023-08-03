Marilyn (Ririe) Boots

Marilyn (Ririe) Boots September 17, 1935 - July 28, 2023 Marilyn Ririe Boots, 87, of Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, died at home on Friday, July 28th, after a long struggle with diabetes. Marilyn was born in Logan, Utah, on September 17th, 1935, to the late Walter Fielding Ririe and Estel (Hyer) Ririe.

Marilyn Married Will Boots for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 27th, 1957. Marilyn graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Nursing. She worked as a full-time nurse at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake while Will completed his studies.


