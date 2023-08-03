...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Idaho, including the
following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial
Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and
Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall
rates, continuous, or training storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Marilyn (Ririe) Boots September 17, 1935 - July 28, 2023 Marilyn Ririe Boots, 87, of Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, died at home on Friday, July 28th, after a long struggle with diabetes. Marilyn was born in Logan, Utah, on September 17th, 1935, to the late Walter Fielding Ririe and Estel (Hyer) Ririe.
Marilyn Married Will Boots for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 27th, 1957. Marilyn graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Nursing. She worked as a full-time nurse at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake while Will completed his studies.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her siblings, Diane Ririe (who passed away at age 7) and Gerri Whiting.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 66 wonderful years. She is also survived by her children, Cheryl (Ron) Lawson, Dennis (Christy) Boots, Jay (Tina) Boots, and her sisters, Loretta Stark and Carol Hiatt.
Marilyn was an extraordinary grandma and deeply loved, nurtured, and cared for her grandchildren. She taught them the Gospel of Jesus Christ by example. They are Holly (Gavin) Rogers, Cory James, Lindsey Nicole, and Jolie Christina Boots. Marilyn's first great-grandchild is due in October. Holly and Gavin will name her Remi Lyn. "Lyn" in honor and remembrance of Grandma Boots.
A graveside service will be held at Lewiston Cemetery, 1000 E Ctr St Lewiston, UT, on Saturday, August 5th at 12:00 pm. All are invited to attend.
