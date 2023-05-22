Marion Jenny (Engel) Haws

Marion Jenny (Engel) Haws August 10, 1932 - May 14, 2023 Marion Engel Haws (August 10, 1932 – May 14, 2023)

Marion Haws passed away peacefully of natural causes on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023. She was 90 years old and lived a full and abundant life. She is the mother of 7 children, 30 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and each of her children had visited her for Mother’s Day before she passed that day. Marion's family owns a home in Mink Creek and she spend significant time there over the past 50 years.


