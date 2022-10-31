Mary Kathleen (DeBean) Ogan 7/22/1942 - 10/23/2022 Mary Kathleen "Kathy" DeBean Ogan (80)
Kathy found Eternal comfort joining Our Father in Heaven on October 23, 2022, in Preston, ID. Born July 22, 1942 in Pasadena, CA. To some 80 years is a lifetime, for Kathy it was the time of her life. She meant for life to be enjoyed and to share that joy with others, showing everyone she had met true kindness and often calling them "Honey". Kathy adored her husband Rodney Ogan. She met her forever sweetheart and they were married in1995 in Las Vegas. As a couple, they later moved from California to Florida where Kathy continued her hobbies including long walks on the beach searching for shells, gardening, traveling, and keeping a lovely decorated home. Throughout the years she shared many phone calls, postal cards, and cruises with her sister Pamela "Aunt Pam" who had never missed a birthday card.
Some years later Kathy and Rod settled in Preston, where she was closer to family. Kathy loved company, conversation over coffee, and everything chocolate. She was filled with delight when visitors arrived. Many of her early years had been dedicated to childcare as an occupation, so she was fond of spoiling the children who came to visit grandma. Kathy had a talent for shopping and exceptional taste, especially when it came to gifts. To see her eyes light up when she received a gift was truly the best. She showed immense love for her family and friends, for her pets, and for everyone that shared the moments that made up the time of her life.
She is survived by her husband Rodney "Rod" Ogan of Preston; Children, Judy (Mike) Pincoffs, Smithfield; Fredrick "Fred" Gross II, Preston; Karen A. Hall, Preston; Carolyn Kelley, Mission Viejo; Theodore "Ted" Tomasko, Logan; Michelle (Paul) Ogan, Janelle Ogan, Rodney F. (Ashlynn) Ogan. Together they share 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Kathy is proceeded in death by her son Kevin Gross, grandson Christopher Gross, brother Carl DeBean, late husband Jim Tomasko, and her parents Leo and Helen DeBean.
The family would like to thank the Franklin County Medical Center staff for assisting in her care. A graveside service for family and friends will take place November 4, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Preston Cemetery. There will be a reception and luncheon following the graveside service at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State St, Preston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.