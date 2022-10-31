Mary Kathleen (DeBean) Ogan

Mary Kathleen (DeBean) Ogan 7/22/1942 - 10/23/2022 Mary Kathleen "Kathy" DeBean Ogan (80)

Kathy found Eternal comfort joining Our Father in Heaven on October 23, 2022, in Preston, ID. Born July 22, 1942 in Pasadena, CA. To some 80 years is a lifetime, for Kathy it was the time of her life. She meant for life to be enjoyed and to share that joy with others, showing everyone she had met true kindness and often calling them "Honey". Kathy adored her husband Rodney Ogan. She met her forever sweetheart and they were married in1995 in Las Vegas. As a couple, they later moved from California to Florida where Kathy continued her hobbies including long walks on the beach searching for shells, gardening, traveling, and keeping a lovely decorated home. Throughout the years she shared many phone calls, postal cards, and cruises with her sister Pamela "Aunt Pam" who had never missed a birthday card.


