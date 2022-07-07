Mary Leah (Gibson) Norris 2/19/1939 - 7/1/2022 Mary Leah Gibson Norris, born February 19, 1939, in Park City, Utah, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, in Preston, Idaho at the age of 83. She married Ronald LeRoy Norris, on October 27, 1956. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, on January 9, 1958.
Mary is survived by her husband Ronald Norris, a sister Margaret Bullard, and her six children Kerry (Kevin) Ford, Becky (Jim) Penegar, Jill (Russ) Taylor, Cheryl Reather, and Blaine (Linda) Norris, and Tom (Hana) Norris. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and past son-in-laws Ted Gressman and Keith Rollie. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Priscilla Taylor Gibson, a brother Leroy Gibson and a sister Donna Langford.
Mary is a kind, sweet soul who is loved by all who know her. Her daughter Cheryl described her as the hardest working person she ever knew. Mary was devoted to her family and could have been known to "slightly" spoil her grandchildren.
Mary loved the Lord, frequently attended the temple, and constantly served all those around her. She made the most delicious bread and grew and canned a large garden. She is a woman of many talents and will be greatly missed by those she has left behind and warmly welcomed by those she has returned to.
Funeral services will be held at the Mink Creek ward house at 12:00 noon Saturday, July 9, 2022, with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 am prior to services. Burial will follow in the Mink Creek Cemetery. For those not able to attend in person, please follow this link https://youtu.be/djEfifHNddM to view a live streaming video of the services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home. Please share a favorite memory of Mary or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com