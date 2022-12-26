Mary Winfrey (Price) Morris

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Mary Winfrey (Price) Morris 2/17/1941 - 12/22/2022 Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Newton 2nd ward LDS Chapel located at 12 South 100 West Newton, UT. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am also at the Newton Church. The interment will be in the Newton Cemetery.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.