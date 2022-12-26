...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Franklin County...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of forecasted poor air
quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Moderate.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Through 12 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Air Quality is acceptable. However, there may be a
risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually
sensitive to air pollution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Mary Winfrey (Price) Morris 2/17/1941 - 12/22/2022 Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Newton 2nd ward LDS Chapel located at 12 South 100 West Newton, UT. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am also at the Newton Church. The interment will be in the Newton Cemetery.
For those not able to attend in person, there will be a streaming video of the service. Please follow the link to view the services https://youtu.be/HKGt2GvEbPw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.