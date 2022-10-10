Maurine (Perkes) Crockett 10/5/1923 - 10/9/2022 Maurine Perkes Crockett returned to her heavenly home 4 days after her 99th birthday on October 9, 2022, the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. Maurine was born October 5, 1923, in Logan, Utah the daughter of Dewayne Perkes and Lenora Grace Seamons. Growing up in Hyde Park, Utah, she spent happy days attending school and playing with her many cousins and friends.
Maurine married Eldon L. Crockett on September 7, 1943, in the Logan Utah Temple. When Eldon returned from the service in the US Navy, they made their home in Preston, Idaho. She was actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Maurine was a wonderful cook and kept an immaculate home. She loved her flower gardens and always had a beautiful, manicured yard. She adored being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she always made Christmas and birthdays so special.
She is survived by two sons, Eldon K. (Colette) Crockett and Kim W. (Jeanie) Crockett, by 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson; and by a sister, Tanna Perkes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon L. Crockett; by a daughter, Vicky Lynne Crockett; by her parents, and by two brothers, Marlon D. Perkes and Varnel Perkes. We would like to express gratitude to Dr. Beckstead for his many years of kindness and care.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
