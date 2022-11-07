A winter storm will continue to move through the area through
Wednesday. Snow levels will remain around 6500 to 7500 feet until
a passing cold front drops snow levels to valley floors by tonight.
Precipitation will begin as rain or rain/snow mix and transition
throughout the evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for these
areas through tomorrow morning. Some localized snow higher than 3
inches is possible.
These areas will see breezy to moderate southerly winds (25 to 40
mph gusts), tapering off through the evening.
Additional snow may accumulate through Wednesday in these
locations as well, especially those further east.
Max Lamont Olsen 11/24/1930 - 11/3/2022 Max Lamont Olsen, better known as "Monte" passed away on November 3, 2022. He was born November 24, 1930 to Velda Delilah Taylor Olsen and Wallace (Nix) Henry Olsen. He was the oldest of four children raised in Franklin, Idaho. He attended Franklin School and Preston High School.
Dad was active in many sports and very successful, I might add. He also had a beautiful tenor singing voice and had leads in numerous High School musicals.
Monte knew his wife Carol from the same church ward and attended the same high school. They started to date after being in the same musical together. They were married January 19, 1951 in the Logan temple. Seventy one years later, they were still going strong.
After they married, Monte was drafted into the US Army to fight in the Korean War. He was destined to go to the front lines, but was one of three chosen from his company of 250 men to go to the Army Intelligence Corp in Frankfurt, Germany. He served the rest of his military career in Army Intelligence.
After returning from War and venturing out in different careers, he settled on buying a grocery store in Franklin, Idaho where he raised his family of three children. After closing the store, he became the maintenance supervisor at the Franklin County Medical Center prior to his retirement.
He was extremely supportive of his kids and grandkids and loved to attend the various activities they were involved in. But the things he enjoyed most of all were fishing, hunting, and coaching his son's and their friends in different sports.
He served in several Bishoprics as the financial clerk. He was a Sunday School President and teacher of several different classes throughout his life. He was dedicated to whatever he was asked to do in his church callings.
He is survived by his wife Carol Olsen, his daughter Danielle Dunn (McKay Dunn), his son Tracy Olsen (Cherise Olsen), 12 Grandchildren, and 25 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Velda and Nix Olsen, his son Jeff Olsen, His sibling Lonnie Olsen, Dale Olsen (Coleen Olsen), and Bev Ward (Wes Ward), and his grandson Tyler Olsen.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Franklin Stake Center, 106 East Main Street Franklin, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
