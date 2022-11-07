Support Local Journalism

Max Lamont Olsen 11/24/1930 - 11/3/2022 Max Lamont Olsen, better known as "Monte" passed away on November 3, 2022. He was born November 24, 1930 to Velda Delilah Taylor Olsen and Wallace (Nix) Henry Olsen. He was the oldest of four children raised in Franklin, Idaho. He attended Franklin School and Preston High School.

Dad was active in many sports and very successful, I might add. He also had a beautiful tenor singing voice and had leads in numerous High School musicals.


