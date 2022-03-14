Max Lee Seaman 2/7/1949 - 3/9/2022 Max Lee Seaman 73 passed away March 9, 2022, from an Illness. He was born February 7, 1949, in the family home at Hannibal Missouri. To the lovely parents of Max E. and Alice Seaman.
He married Kathyrn (Kathy) Mooney. They enjoyed 28 years together. Max was a truck driver for most of his life. He was always willing to help others when they needed it. He enjoyed telling his stories and making people laugh.
He lived life the way he wanted to. He loved working and tinkering around in his yard and working on old Dodges. He loved living in Preston and being in the mountains riding his 4- wheeler with his family and friends. He loved being with his family.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, his kids Shawn(Stacie)Mooney and their three boys and daughter, Vancouver, WA; Jennifer (Curtis) Gilbert, their five boys, and daughter Fairview, ID; He had one great-granddaughter. His brother Jim Seaman (Teresa Scholl), Mt. Mariah, MO; Brother-in-law Aaron Burrows, Gilman City, MO; several Nephews and Nieces. Max was preceded in death by his parents; Sister Pam Burrows; Grandparents Dean and Stella Oaks. and Albert and Evalena Seaman, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eldridge and Betty Mooney
Max preferred not to have a viewing or funeral. He was given time to enjoy visiting with family and friends to say his goodbyes. We would like to thank the wonderful Hospice Staff, Dr. Jeffers, and Dr. Parkinson, for taking such great care of Max. A special thanks to Todd Goodsell at Franklin County Funeral Home, for all the care, compassion, and help he has given.