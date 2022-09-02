Melvin S. Thomson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Melvin S. Thomson 6/4/1954 - 9/2/2022 Melvin S. Thomson, 68, returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Preston surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 4, 1954, in Afton, Wyoming to Gary and Gay Thomson. He graduated from American Falls High School in 1972 and continued his college education at BYU-Idaho.

Mel married Vicki A. Andersen in 1974 in the Logan Temple. They had four children: Justin (Barri) Thomson; Ashley Dawn Thomson; Skyler Melvin (Chelsea) Thomson and Shawn R. (Gina) Thomson. Mel worked for the Idaho State Transportation Department for 25 years before retiring. He made many long-lasting friendships. His favorite treasures where his 8 grandkids. He loved supporting them in their sport activities and all they were involved in.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you