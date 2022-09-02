...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Melvin S. Thomson 6/4/1954 - 9/2/2022 Melvin S. Thomson, 68, returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Preston surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 4, 1954, in Afton, Wyoming to Gary and Gay Thomson. He graduated from American Falls High School in 1972 and continued his college education at BYU-Idaho.
Mel married Vicki A. Andersen in 1974 in the Logan Temple. They had four children: Justin (Barri) Thomson; Ashley Dawn Thomson; Skyler Melvin (Chelsea) Thomson and Shawn R. (Gina) Thomson. Mel worked for the Idaho State Transportation Department for 25 years before retiring. He made many long-lasting friendships. His favorite treasures where his 8 grandkids. He loved supporting them in their sport activities and all they were involved in.
He enjoyed baseball, fishing, hunting, and camping. He was well-known for his beautiful yard and garden which he spent numerous hours perfecting. If anyone ever needed anything fixed, Mel was one of the best handymen around and could pretty much fix anything! You could always count on Mel to perfect and finish a project! He was the best husband, father, brother, and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Thomson of Preston; three sons and a daughter, Justin (Barri) Thomson of Preston; Ashley Thomson of Preston; Skyler (Chelsea) Thomson of Texas; Shawn (Gina) Thomson of Preston; 8 grandchildren; by his father, Melvin Gary Thomson of American Falls, Idaho; by two brothers and two sisters, Lynn (Peggy) Thomson of Arizona; Kirk (Bobbi) Thomson of Pocatello, Idaho; Carol (Bob) Burnham of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Karen (Storm) Gleim of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Gay Sanderson Thomson and by his sister, Susan Thomson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Whitney First Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com