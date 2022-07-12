...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees
today and 93 to 100 degrees Wednesday. Cooling and recovery will
also be poor overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with low
temperatures only falling to the 60s and low 70s, especially
from Craters of the Moon and Blackfoot southward.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain,
and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava
Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor overnight temperature
recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Merry E. (Geis) Harrold 10/27/1937 - 7/10/2022 Merry Ellenor Geis Harrold, 84, passed away on July 10th in Preston Idaho. She was born to Paul Davis and Ellenor Adella Close on October 27, 1937, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was the oldest of 4 children. She met Richard Harrold while attending college at Central Michigan University and they were on August 29, 1958. They were married for over 63 years.
She lived with her Aunt and Uncle in Frankfurt, Michigan, during her junior and senior year of high school graduating a year early in 1954. After graduating from college Merry taught math for her entire teaching career beginning in Michigan and retiring from teaching in California after 39 years. She was always looking for ways to improve math and make it more meaningful and more enjoyable for her students. After retirement, they build a home in Fairview, Idaho, and moved to be closer to the grandkids and their activities.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and had many callings there. As a member of the Knit Wits she helped create many baby blankets, and lots of baby clothes to be donated to those in need. She loved to sew and especially loved her grandkids who were the highlight of her life. She was also a lifelong member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Harrold, daughter and son-in-law Lee and Jeff Hollingsworth, grandchildren Afton (Joe) Perry, Jake (Mekelle) Hollingsworth, Jeannie Hollingsworth, Claira (Chaz) Spackman, 8 great-grandchildren, and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and a brother.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 prior to the funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com