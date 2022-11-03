...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 8 inches, with
up to 12 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border
Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill,
Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Michael Bradley Perlstrom 3/24/1946 - 10/30/2022 Michael "Mike" Bradley Perlstrom, 76, passed away due to medical complications on October 30,2022 while in the ICU at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. His wife, Sandy, and his sister-in-law Genice Eichert were at his side.
Mike was born on March 24, 1946, in Compton, California, the son of Albert and Grace Perlstrom. He was raised in South Gate, California where he attended Victoria and South Gate High School. Strangely, Sandy was raised in South Gate but they never met then. They were married and celebrated their 45th anniversary this past summer in July.
Mike worked for Sears & Roebuck for 32 years in appliance services. This turned out to the advantage of his family and friends as even after retirement he was able to continue to repair or replace used appliances for them. For that, he will be greatly missed. Thank you Mike.
Mike was a member of the VFW, served in the Navy during the Vietnam war and continued many life time friendships with his Navy buddies! He also attended reunions with SGHS and marches pertaining to the Vets with his buddies.He loved at one time surfing and played high school football. Has liked playing golf always when able, fishing and hunting of course.
Fishing in Cub River with his step-children and having cookouts was always so much fun and seeing the kids straddling a log to cross the river or Mark carrying around a snake brings back fond memories.
There was always several family gatherings for the holidays, marriages and summer picnics that were enjoyed with the Brass kids, eventually with their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren and aunts and uncles and their children. Mike loved being called grandpa even though he never had any children of his own.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, step-children Monelle (Jimmy) Pratt, Richard (Estrelle) Brass Jr., Dale Brass, Kelly Brass, Raynelle Jones and Mark Brass and 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren all still in California except Mark who is in Missouri.
Thank you to staff at Maple Springs Rehab in Logan, Logan Regional Hospital and the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah for all the continual services they tirelessly gave to Mike and for the kindnesses given to Sandy, Genice and Raynelle as we sat with Mike wherever he was at. Raynelle, much love for helping with Mike and for your appreciated talks with Mike.
A viewing was held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Military rites, graveside services and interment will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, California 92518, with the date pending. An update will be posted to his obituary at webbmortuary.com. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
