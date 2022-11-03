Michael Bradley Perlstrom

Michael Bradley Perlstrom 3/24/1946 - 10/30/2022 Michael "Mike" Bradley Perlstrom, 76, passed away due to medical complications on October 30,2022 while in the ICU at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. His wife, Sandy, and his sister-in-law Genice Eichert were at his side.

Mike was born on March 24, 1946, in Compton, California, the son of Albert and Grace Perlstrom. He was raised in South Gate, California where he attended Victoria and South Gate High School. Strangely, Sandy was raised in South Gate but they never met then. They were married and celebrated their 45th anniversary this past summer in July.


