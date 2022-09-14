Michelle (Herd) Ransom Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Michelle Herd Ransom, 67, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 17, 1955 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of six children born to Homer Christensen Herd and Dorothy Hunsaker Herd.
Michelle grew up in Preston, Idaho with her family. After graduating from Preston High School, she moved to Rexburg, Idaho to attend Ricks College. While there, she met David King and they were married September 11, 1975. David and Michelle moved to Rigby, Idaho in 1977 and raised four children there.
Michelle served faithfully in her many church callings and especially enjoyed her calling as ward organist. She shared her love of music with her family and friends and spent time teaching piano lessons to neighbors and youth. She was also an aide at the local middle school for many years and loved engaging with and teaching her students. Her hobbies included tole painting, doing ceramics, reading and playing cards. Her greatest enjoyment came from creating personalized cards for those she loved. Her delightful laugh could brighten any room.
Later on in life, Michelle reconnected with Kelly Ransom, and they were married on June 18, 2011. They lived in Preston, Idaho for the next ten years before moving to Orem, Utah in 2021. Together, Michelle and Kelly have 31 grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Kelly Ransom; her four children, Jennifer (Clay Andrus), Jessica (Cory Bird), John King, and Sarah (William Familia), step-children Courtney (Jayson Dursteler), Whitney (Jason McGowan), Nikelaos (Hector Ransom-Paredes), Bracken (Nathan Christensen), Taylor Ransom, her grandchildren; and her siblings, Vicki Winn, Voneal Friess, Wendy Jensen, Bruce Herd, and Laurie Petersen.
Nothing loved is ever lost, her tender heart and loving soul will be forever remembered, and she will be so missed. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12:00 pm in the Preston LDS Church, 213 South 200 East, Preston, Idaho. Family and friends may attend a viewing preceding the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am.