...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below
6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above 6500 feet.
* WHERE...Malad Summit, Holbrook Summit, Treasureton Summit,
Emigration Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border
Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Michelle Marie Greene 4/23/1969 - 12/31/2022 Michelle Marie Greene was born on April 23rd, 1969, to Thomas M. McDonald and Ann Taylor in Boulder, Colorado. She died on December 31st, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, following a medical emergency.
Most of Michelle's childhood was spent in Worland and Casper, Wyoming, where she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1987. She met Joe in 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they were married shortly thereafter on February 8th, 1992, in Jackson Hole. In 1995 they relocated to Riverton, Utah and on July 31st, 1999, were sealed in the Jordan River Utah Temple. Looking for a "quiet place" for their granddaughter to grow up and for them to retire, the Greene's settled in Preston, Idaho in 2017.
Michelle could be a hard person to get to know, but once you gained her confidence, you'd find a genuine, loving, and generous person. She was willing to do anything for those she loved.
Michelle is survived by her husband Joe, daughter Elizabeth, and granddaughter Jourdyn; Brothers Tom McDonald (Leah) of Waconia, Minnesota, and Michael McDonald (Emily) of Worland, Wyoming; step-mother, Laura McDonald of Worland, Wyoming; and Step-father, Terry Taylor of Apache Junction, Arizona. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Thomas McDonald and by her mother, Ann Taylor.
"Love you forever and ever - no matter what"
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
