Michelle Marie Greene 4/23/1969 - 12/31/2022 Michelle Marie Greene was born on April 23rd, 1969, to Thomas M. McDonald and Ann Taylor in Boulder, Colorado. She died on December 31st, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, following a medical emergency.

Most of Michelle's childhood was spent in Worland and Casper, Wyoming, where she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1987. She met Joe in 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they were married shortly thereafter on February 8th, 1992, in Jackson Hole. In 1995 they relocated to Riverton, Utah and on July 31st, 1999, were sealed in the Jordan River Utah Temple. Looking for a "quiet place" for their granddaughter to grow up and for them to retire, the Greene's settled in Preston, Idaho in 2017.


