Monta Rae (Rallison) Smith 1/17/1934 - 9/21/2022 Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho.

She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967.

