Myra Lynn McCain 11/1/1952 - 4/1/2022 Myra Lynn McCain 69 passed away at Logan Regional Hospital, Logan UT. April 1, 2022, surrounded by family.

Myra Lynn McCain was born November 1, 1952, in Gary, Indiana to parents William Flynn McCain and Esther Evanelle Davis McCain.

There will be an informal visitation and celebration of Myra's life at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hyrum Utah North Stake Center, 245 Apple Dr. Hyrum, UT. Graveside services will follow at 12 pm at the Hyrum Cemetery. For those not able to attend the visitation in person, there will be a live feed and streaming video of the celebration. Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho.

