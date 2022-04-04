...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts
of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible.
* WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited
to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River
Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear
Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile
vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along
Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15
between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello
Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and
Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated
power outages and tree damage will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items
before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you
encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow
down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to
guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as
possible.
&&
Myra Lynn McCain 11/1/1952 - 4/1/2022 Myra Lynn McCain 69 passed away at Logan Regional Hospital, Logan UT. April 1, 2022, surrounded by family.
Myra Lynn McCain was born November 1, 1952, in Gary, Indiana to parents William Flynn McCain and Esther Evanelle Davis McCain.
There will be an informal visitation and celebration of Myra's life at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hyrum Utah North Stake Center, 245 Apple Dr. Hyrum, UT. Graveside services will follow at 12 pm at the Hyrum Cemetery. For those not able to attend the visitation in person, there will be a live feed and streaming video of the celebration. Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho.