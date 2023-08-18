Naomi (Nelson) Wilde

Naomi (Nelson) Wilde June 6, 1915 - August 16, 2023 Naomi Nelson Wilde, 108 years young, Idaho's oldest living person passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born June 6, 1915, in Cleveland, Idaho to Hyrum Rasmus Nelson and Loretta Bevins Nelson. She was the oldest of six children. Her mother passed away during childbirth when she was 13. Not only was she the oldest sister but she became the mother of the house being instrumental in raising the younger children. She attended school in Thatcher through the 11th grade when she left to take care of the family. Her curiosity and desire to learn contributed to her embracing the many changes that occurred over her lifetime.

She married Merlin Wilde of Mink Creek in December 1941 in Evanston, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Naomi and Merlin were married for almost 66 years. Merlin died in 2007 at the age of 96.


