Nellie Bonita (Bonnie) (Cahoon) Ahrendt 4/2/1935 - 3/4/2022 Nellie Bonnita (Bonnie) Ahrendt; 86 from Clifton, Idaho passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2022.
She was born on April 2, 1935, in Thatcher, Idaho to Alvin Alonzo and Thora Cafferty Cahoon. She was the middle sister of Erma, Roland, Donette, and DeVeer.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had great faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and she treasured the personal relationship she had with Him.
She married Amos Jones on January 5, 1952, and had five children and they were later divorced. She resided in Arco ID for many years.
She married Irvin Ahrendt on May 13, 1981, and they lived in Hagerman ID. She resided in their home until moving back to Cache Valley. She enjoyed working as a cook and various jobs. She loved family reunions, Relief Society, traveling, and friends. She was a social butterfly.
Her greatest joy in life was being Grandma. She loved to read, and she enjoyed creating beautiful gifts, and things she displayed in her home that she would knit, crochet, and embroider.
She had an endless supply of love for everyone, and she truly cherished every person she knew. She was always generous and loved to help people out whenever she could. She was so kind, loving, caring, and optimistic. She was such a fun lady and had a great sense of humor, and loved a good laugh.
She is survived by three daughters; Wanda Newman (Mitchell Berger), Juanita Wanner, and Gail Hansen, 14 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, two sons; Clarence "Teed" Jones and Howard "Howie" Jones, son-in-law Kurtis Hansen, grandson-in-law Jonathan Roley, and great-grandson Beckham Hansen.
Her funeral service will be Wednesday, March 9 at 11:00 A.M. at Franklin County Funeral Home located at 56 S State Street in Preston, ID. She will be laid to rest in Clifton, ID. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 am at the funeral home prior to the services.
The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to Cheri Rindlisbacher who was Grandma's longtime caretaker and special friend and also to all who have cared for her from Symbii Hospice.
