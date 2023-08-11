Nola (Smart) Garner

Nola (Smart) Garner August 20, 1938 - August 8, 2023 Nola Smart Garner, 84, passed away August 8, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Nola was born August 20, 1938 to LaVern Mae Brown and Cecil Harold Smart in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nola was raised in East Mill Creek, Utah where her family owned a dairy farm. She attended Sherman Elementary, Olympus Junior, and Olympus Senior High. She later attended the University of Utah, as well as the Salt Lake Business College.


