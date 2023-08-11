Nola (Smart) Garner August 20, 1938 - August 8, 2023 Nola Smart Garner, 84, passed away August 8, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Nola was born August 20, 1938 to LaVern Mae Brown and Cecil Harold Smart in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Nola was raised in East Mill Creek, Utah where her family owned a dairy farm. She attended Sherman Elementary, Olympus Junior, and Olympus Senior High. She later attended the University of Utah, as well as the Salt Lake Business College.
On September 24, 1962 she married Gary T. Garner, in the Logan LDS Temple. They made their home in Holladay, where they were blessed with three sons and a daughter. They later made their home in Clifton, Idaho. Gary and Nola served in the Portugal South Mission in 1994. Once they returned home, they served as missionaries in the local Spanish speaking branch before serving their final mission in the Brazil Goianai Mission.
Nola enjoyed her callings for the LDS Church by serving in the Young Womens, Scouting Program, Primary, and as the Ward Relief Society President. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Nola is survived by her children, Lynn S. (Shairstein) Garner; Daniel S. (Sherrie Jo) Garner; and Janis (Ryan) Buttars. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne C. (Carolyn) Smart, her 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary T. Garner; her son, David S. Garner; her mother and father, LaVern Mae Smart and Cecil Harold Smart; stepmother, Venna Gray Davis as well as her siblings, Keith (Claudia) Davis and Elaine (Cor) Hofman.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care Franklin County Hospice provided, especially her nurse Julie and Dr. Beckstead. The love and support from her ward, neighbors, friends and lunch bunch was felt by her and our family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the Clifton 2nd Ward Chapel, 170 W. 100 N. Clifton, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Services will be streamed live and can be watched Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com
