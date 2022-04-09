Norman Charles Mayhew Sr. 2/1/1935 - 3/30/2022 Norman Charles Mayhew 87, passed away on March 30th, 2022 from a serious cardiac arrest. We, his children were all grateful, that we could lovingly be by his side when he passed.
Norman was born February 1st, 1935, to Norman Easom Mayhew and Sara Maude Irwin in Downington, PA. He was welcomed to his childhood home by an older brother Maitland, and 2 sisters, Barbara and Sandy, whom he loved to tease and chase with snakes. His youngest brother, Rodney followed to complete the family. This is where our dad learned the value of honesty, respect, hard work, and a huge dislike for strawberries.
After graduating High School in 1953, Norm made a pact with several High School buddies to join the service. Being of a strong constitution and always a man of his word, he and only one buddy joined the Navy in 1954. He proudly served for 4 years as a Machinist Mate on the USS Lake Champlain. Barcelona, Italy being his favorite stop of many. He was always represented as a true patriot and a lifelong member of the VFW.
Norm returned to Downington after an honorable (that's our dad) discharge from the Navy where he met the mother of his children, Eva Marie Lewis. To this marriage three very rambunctious boys, Jeff, Bruce, and Norman Jr., and his favorite daughter Kimberly were born. Norm wholeheartedly worked 3 jobs to support his family, plastering, and welding while also working full-time at Pepperidge Farms. Following a divorce and with encouragement from his lifelong friend, Ernie Mayr, Norm constructed a homemade camper for his truck shell, attached a small U-Haul, loaded up his 4 kids, and headed for a move out west. Stopping at every historical sight along the way, thus creating the best life for his kids, shortly in Utah and finally in Idaho.
Norm retired after 32 years with Pepperidge Farms where he earned the respect of co-workers and maintained many special friendships along the way. Nothing ever stayed broken at work or home. He could repair, recondition, revamp, renovate to improve on anything his hard-working hands touched. As his children and grandchildren have been blessed to have his guidance and endless assistance throughout the years.
After retirement you could find him underneath his apple tree, reading lots of books. Discovering that war histories were his favorite. If you couldn't find him reading, he was teaching his grandkids some fresh new skills and of course, spoiling a few cats along the way. Norm enjoyed hunting, or being the best captain of his pontoon boat with Julio Iglesias playing on the tape deck, fishing, or just helping his kids, grandkids, or anyone else in need. Norm was a quiet, gentle giant, who always stuck up for the underdog. And by all means, he was a little bit of a prankster and loved teasing his friends and family. Norm savored the memories of his later years in life, camping, going to Mexico for some deep-sea fishing trips, cooking, traveling with friends, and showing off the beautiful state of Idaho in his rugged Jeep. His last hobby was touring and flying in Warplanes. His last ride was when he was 83 years young, doing loop and barrel rolls in a T-6 plane. Norm had some special ladies in his lifetime and through them, he gained some bonus children, to whom he passed on his never-ending knowledge and love.
He is survived by his children; Jeff (Tish) Mayhew, Bruce Mayhew, Norman Mayhew, and Kimberly (Jay) Hansen. 3 grandchildren; Dustin (Kim) Mayhew, Ericka Hansen, Jason (Genifer) Hansen; 9 great-grandchildren, Brynn, Ben, and Brighton Mayhew, Andrew Fellows, Bryson, Makenna, Giavanna, Chloe, and Olivinnia Hansen. His sister Sandy Byron and brother Rodney Mayhew. Many nieces and nephews, who will all miss his finger in their birthday cakes.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Sara; a brother Maitland; sister Barbara and two brother-in-laws Richard and Stan, the children's mother Eva Marie, Maurine, and a grandson Joshua Mayhew.
Our Dad, Our hero! Was the most courageous and resourceful man, and his family never questioned that because his love, care, and concern for us, were always obvious. In lieu of flowers, we suggest that you make a donation to the Veterans, or your favorite charity and by all means and in true Norm fashion, raise your hand in a toast to Norm. It is what he would have wanted.
A Memorial Celebration Of Life is tentatively scheduled for July 2, 2022, at the Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, with military honors to follow the memorial. To share a favorite memory of Norm or offer condolences to the family please leave a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com