Pamela Jean (Casperson) Rawlings January 8, 1953 - August 28, 2023 On August 28, 2023, Pamela Jean Casperson Rawlings passed away peacefully in Pocatello, Idaho, surrounded by her sisters and a beloved cousin.
Pam, the third of nine children, was born January 8, 1953, to Owen Milton Ross and Dottie (Wilde) Casperson. She lost her sister, Roxy Lynne (4th child), when Pam was just five years old, and she was so excited to have three sisters later join the family. Pam graduated from Preston High School in 1971. Pam began working on her bachelor's degree at Idaho State University later in life but never had an opportunity to finish it. Pam was a talented cake decorator, making wedding cakes for others and special princess cakes for her sisters. Pam lived in Preston and Fairview, Idaho, all of her life, and loved the beauty of the Cache Valley.
In December 1971, Pam married James "Jim" Harvey Hansen and later divorced. Pam served in numerous roles in her LDS wards and stakes, always working with children or the youth. She loved Primary and served as president for several years. She doted on her nieces and nephews, creating games with them like "going on a bear hunt." Pam also loved the Young Women's Program, and girl's camp was her favorite. When Pam was the leader at camp, the girls always had a great time, singing silly songs, creating funny skits, and learning about the outdoors. Pam loved to camp and led many of the hikes in the girl's camp program. Pam always knew how to have fun.
Pam worked as a Title Officer for First American Title, now Flying S Title & Escrow, for 27 years. She was excellent at the details of researching real property issues, and she enjoyed her work. Although Pam never had any children, in 1989, she married Kent Rawlings and gained six children from his previous marriage. The youngest three daughters lived with Pam and Kent until they graduated from high school. In 2004, Pam and Kent's grandson, Ethan Rawlings, came to live with them until he left to complete college and law school. Pam loved the farm and her family with Kent. She and Kent enjoyed playing pinochle with Pam's parents. The two of them made a wicked smart team. She always had a pet or two around and loved animals, rescuing many from injuries, including cherished Balto. After Kent's death, Pam moved into Preston, but she never really left Fairview. Every day she still visited the farm after work.
Pam was loving, kind, and fun. All of her family will miss her greatly. Pam is survived by her stepchildren, Teresa Shepard; Jeffrey Kent Rawlings; Debbie (Tracy) Salvesen; Dana Leigh (Carl) Burnett; Roxanne (Jeff) Bellesorte, and Kimberly (Ryan) Aimone. She also is survived by 16 grandchildren: Teradee, Tayler, Marley, James, Peri, Tyler, Abby, Jacob, Ethan, Merlin, Patrick, Jonathon, Cameron, Maddison, Brock, and Morgen; and eight great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Pam is survived by her brothers and sisters, Morris (Mary) Casperson; Craig Casperson; Kerry (Deanne) Casperson; Doug (Carol) Casperson; Penny (Alex) Morales; Paula (Sam) Nielson; and DeAnne (Craig Lords) Casperson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Roxy Lynne; Craig's wife, Joyce Casperson; and her husband, Kent Rawlings.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the Fairview Idaho Chapel, 165 West 4800 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service Friday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
