Pamela Jean (Casperson) Rawlings

Pamela Jean (Casperson) Rawlings January 8, 1953 - August 28, 2023 On August 28, 2023, Pamela Jean Casperson Rawlings passed away peacefully in Pocatello, Idaho, surrounded by her sisters and a beloved cousin.

Pam, the third of nine children, was born January 8, 1953, to Owen Milton Ross and Dottie (Wilde) Casperson. She lost her sister, Roxy Lynne (4th child), when Pam was just five years old, and she was so excited to have three sisters later join the family. Pam graduated from Preston High School in 1971. Pam began working on her bachelor's degree at Idaho State University later in life but never had an opportunity to finish it. Pam was a talented cake decorator, making wedding cakes for others and special princess cakes for her sisters. Pam lived in Preston and Fairview, Idaho, all of her life, and loved the beauty of the Cache Valley.


