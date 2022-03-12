Patricia (Hawkes) Kent 3/13/1940 - 3/10/2022 On March 10, 2022, our loving mother and friend, Patricia Hawkes Telford Kent, passed away into God's waiting embrace due to a septic infection that was too much for her body to handle.
Mom began her earthly journey in Lewiston, Utah, on March 13, 1940, as the first and much anticipated beautiful daughter born to Leone Hendricks and Keith Hobbs Hawkes.
She was raised in Franklin and had an idyllic childhood with her four sisters, where they played and enjoyed each other along with the many cousins who were like family to her. She attended Franklin Elementary School for 8 years. She then attended Preston High School because there was no junior high school at that time. She married Brooks Glenn Telford on April 19, 1957, and to this union three children were born: Kimberly, Scott and Todd. Brooks was tragically killed in a heavy equipment construction accident in 1962.
She married Edward (Sam) Kent in 1963 and together they had Allen and Kristie. Sam took on the role as father to Pat's three other children. They were sealed in the temple and happily married for 47 years until Sam's passing in 2010.
Mom worked at Cache Valley Dairy for several years, then left to manage the Cheese Chalet at Gossner's. She loved every minute of it. She loved the people she worked with and made many long-lasting friendships there. She knew all the family history of everyone's parents, grandparents, kids, grandkids and dogs. She was a people person and she and her neighbors would get together every afternoon for a Diet Coke and a visit. After she retired from Gossner's, she volunteered in the gift shop at Logan Regional Hospital for several years, which she also enjoyed.
Her best friends were her four sisters. They spoke on the phone almost every day and would get together several times a year for their annual Sisters Party. At the end of each gathering they would stand together arm in arm and sing the song, "Sisters" from the show White Christmas. The love they had for each other was contagious.
Her family always came first. She attended many rodeos, dance competitions and reviews, baseball games, hockey games, dirt-bike races, beauty pageants and whatever her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were doing at the time. She loved them and they loved Grandma Patty right back.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Dennis) Gardner of Hyde Park, Scott Telford of Smithfield, Todd Telford of Malta, Idaho, and Kristi (Ryan) Eccles of Hyrum; 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also, sisters Linda (Josiah) Douglas of Hurricane, Utah, Julie (Leon) Beckstead of Preston, Idaho, Lana (Jay) Larsen of Las Vegas, NV, and Nedra (Brent) Thomas of Bountiful, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Kent, son, Allen Hawkes Kent, great-grandson Mason Guy Moore, her parents, stepfather Verdell Smith, and parents-in-law Charles Edward and Grace Cole Kent.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jared Miller and his staff at Intermountain Heart Institute in Murray, the staff at Logan Regional Hospital ER and ICU units and the Intermountain Medical Center Respiratory and ICU staff for taking such wonderful care of our mother in such a loving and tender way. There are no words that can convey what miracles you do each and every day with such love and concern. You truly are angels.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Lewiston, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com